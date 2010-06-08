Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Germany's Growth Potential, Structural Reforms and Global Imbalances

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd7827ddzn-en
Authors
Isabell Koske, Andreas Wörgötter
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Koske, I. and A. Wörgötter (2010), “Germany's Growth Potential, Structural Reforms and Global Imbalances”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 780, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd7827ddzn-en.
Go to top