Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Gender Equality in the Czech Republic

Strengthening Government Capacity for Gender-sensitive and Inclusive Recovery
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c5a3086f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Gender Equality in the Czech Republic: Strengthening Government Capacity for Gender-sensitive and Inclusive Recovery, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c5a3086f-en.
Go to top