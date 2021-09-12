This booklet highlights five areas of action to improve adult learning systems in Latin America that emerged from discussions during a virtual conference on “Future-Ready Adult Learning in Latin America” in March 2021. It aims to provide practical insights for stakeholders who are directly involved in the design, implementation and monitoring of adult learning policies, including policy-makers, training providers and social partners. Each area of action draws on existing evidence, provides concrete recommendations and highlights best practices in Latin America and beyond.
Future-Ready Adult Learning in Latin America
Action Plan