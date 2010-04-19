Skip to main content
Further Advancing Pro-growth Tax and Benefit Reform in the Czech Republic

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh5gmx8h9p-en
Authors
Zdenek Hrdlicka, Margaret Morgan, David Prušvic, William Tompson, Laura Vartia
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hrdlicka, Z. et al. (2010), “Further Advancing Pro-growth Tax and Benefit Reform in the Czech Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 758, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh5gmx8h9p-en.
