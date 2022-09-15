Skip to main content
From Learning Recovery to Education Transformation

Insights and Reflections from the 4th Survey of National Education Responses to COVID-19 School Closures
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a79f55ac-en
Authors
OECD, UNESCO Institute for Statistics, United Nations Children's Fund, The World Bank
Tags
Cite this content as:

OECD et al. (2022), From Learning Recovery to Education Transformation: Insights and Reflections from the 4th Survey of National Education Responses to COVID-19 School Closures, UNICEF, New York, https://doi.org/10.1787/a79f55ac-en.
