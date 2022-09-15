From Learning Recovery to Education Transformation

Conducted jointly with UNESCO, UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS), UNICEF and the World Bank, the fourth round of the Survey on National Education Responses to COVID-19 School Closures took place in April–July 2022. With responses from Ministries of Education in 93 countries, findings show education systems’ concerted effort to reach out to students and bring them back to school; the reinforcing of digitalised modes of learning; dialogue with families on the quality and cost-benefits of education; and long-term investments in the resilience of education systems.