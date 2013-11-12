Skip to main content
From Bricks to Brains

Increasing the Contribution of Knowledge-based Capital to Growth in Ireland
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wd358lj8r-en
Authors
David Haugh
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Haugh, D. (2013), “From Bricks to Brains: Increasing the Contribution of Knowledge-based Capital to Growth in Ireland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1094, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wd358lj8r-en.
