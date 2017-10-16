Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Frascati Manual R&D and the System of National Accounts

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/edb6e020-en
Authors
Daniel Ker, Fernando Galindo-Rueda
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ker, D. and F. Galindo-Rueda (2017), “Frascati Manual R&D and the System of National Accounts”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2017/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/edb6e020-en.
Go to top