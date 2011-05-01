The transition to a green economy will imply many changes in the labour market locally and the local development systems. The impacts are still difficult to measure as definitions vary and policy uncertainties persist. The OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Programme is making an important contribution to these debates with its project on Climate Change, Employment and Local Development which is looking at the obstacles hindering green growth at the local level and the policy frameworks needed to ensure skills availability, economic activity and market opportunities in the green economy. This report was prepared by Prof. Randall W. Eberts from the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research Kalamazoo in the United States. It makes a valuable contribution to the OECD LEED work on the transition to a green economy and its implications at the local level.
Framework and Tools for Assessing and Understanding the Green Economy at the Local Level
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
