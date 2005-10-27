Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fostering Innovation in Chile

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/835465402444
Authors
José-Miguel Benavente, Luiz de Mello, Nanno Mulder
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Benavente, J., L. de Mello and N. Mulder (2005), “Fostering Innovation in Chile”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 454, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/835465402444.
Go to top