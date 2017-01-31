Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fostering inclusive growth in Malaysia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/24837aed-en
Authors
Stewart Nixon, Hidekatsu Asada, Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nixon, S., H. Asada and V. Koen (2017), “Fostering inclusive growth in Malaysia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1371, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/24837aed-en.
Go to top