Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

For Good Measure

Advancing Research on Well-being Metrics Beyond GDP
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264307278-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Edited by Joseph E. Stiglitz, Jean-Paul Fitoussi and Martine Durand
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Stiglitz, J., J. Fitoussi and M. Durand (eds.) (2018), For Good Measure: Advancing Research on Well-being Metrics Beyond GDP, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264307278-en.
Go to top