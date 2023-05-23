Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Food for thought: School meals for sustainable societies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/629a2730-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Spotlights
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Food for thought: School meals for sustainable societies”, OECD Education Spotlights, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/629a2730-en.
Go to top