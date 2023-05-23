Food security is both a necessary condition and a potential outcome of quality education. Through education, learners, their families and the wider society can establish more healthy relationships with food, which can lead to benefits related to learning, health and environmental sustainability among others. This Spotlight addresses a number of ways in which schools and education systems can engage with food as a critical component of quality education for all.
Food for thought: School meals for sustainable societies
Working paper
OECD Education Spotlights
Abstract
