Fiscal Decentralisation in Colombia

New Evidence Regarding Sustainability, Risk Sharing and “Fiscal Fatigue”
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js30tzp18kj-en
Authors
Guillaume Bousquet, Christian Daude, Christine de la Maisonneuve
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bousquet, G., C. Daude and C. de la Maisonneuve (2015), “Fiscal Decentralisation in Colombia: New Evidence Regarding Sustainability, Risk Sharing and “Fiscal Fatigue””, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1202, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js30tzp18kj-en.
