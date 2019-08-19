This paper provides an overview of different methodologies regarding corporate fines, including recent developments, used to calculate fines for infractions of competition law as well as the various elements that are taken into consideration when determining the appropriate fine level. It was prepared as background material for the session "Fining Methodologies for Competition Law Infringements" held at the 2019 Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum in Honduras on 24-25 September 2019.
Fining Methodologies for Competition Law Infringements
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
