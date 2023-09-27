Financial competence framework for children and youth in the European Union

The framework provides a set of outcome-based competences in financial literacy that children and youth in the EU need in order to make sound decisions on personal finance. The joint framework covers competences into the four main content areas of financial literacy: money and transactions, planning and managing finances, risks and reward, and the financial landscape. Within these areas, the joint framework describes the types of knowledge that children and youth at different ages could benefit from, the behaviours that may help them to achieve financial well-being throughout their lives, as well as the attitudes that will support this process. Moreover, the framework integrates competences on the following cross-cutting dimensions: digital finance, sustainable finance, citizenship, entrepreneurship as well as competences relevant when becoming an adult.