Financial competence framework for adults in the European Union

The European Commission and the OECD International Network on Financial Education (OECD-INFE) have released the joint EU/OECD-INFE financial competence framework for adults. The framework promotes a shared understanding of the financial competences adults need to make sound decisions on personal finance. It supports public policies, financial literacy programmes and educational materials to be developed by EU Member States, educational institutions, industry and individuals. It also supports the exchange of good practices by policy makers and stakeholders within the EU.