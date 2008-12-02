The OECD Competition Committee debated fidelity and bundled rebates and discounts in June 2008. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an issues paper by the OECD, written submissions from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Commission, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, South Africa, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Fidelity and Bundled Rebates and Discounts
