Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fast-Falling Barriers and Growing Concentration

The Emergence of a Private Economy in China
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/470526613141
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Richard Herd
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dougherty, S. and R. Herd (2005), “Fast-Falling Barriers and Growing Concentration: The Emergence of a Private Economy in China”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 471, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/470526613141.
Go to top