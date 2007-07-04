Skip to main content
Family Policy in Hungary

How to Improve the Reconciliation between Work and Family?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/144761862161
Authors
Philip Hemmings
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hemmings, P. (2007), “Family Policy in Hungary: How to Improve the Reconciliation between Work and Family?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 566, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/144761862161.
