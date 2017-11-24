This paper looks at the tests that jurisdictions rely on to catch foreign conduct and the design of remedies over such foreign conduct, in terms of their territorial scope. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in December 2017 on extraterritorial reach of competition remedies.
Extraterritorial Reach of Competition Remedies
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
