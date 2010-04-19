Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Exports and Property Prices in France

Are They Connected?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh379pv30v-en
Authors
Balázs Égert, Rafal Kierzenkowski
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Égert, B. and R. Kierzenkowski (2010), “Exports and Property Prices in France: Are They Connected?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 759, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh379pv30v-en.
Go to top