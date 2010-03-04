Skip to main content
Explaining Household Saving Rates in G7 Countries

Implications for Germany
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjv81n9phc-en
Felix Hüfner, Isabell Koske
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Hüfner, F. and I. Koske (2010), “Explaining Household Saving Rates in G7 Countries: Implications for Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 754, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjv81n9phc-en.
