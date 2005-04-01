Skip to main content
Estimating a Fiscal Reaction Function

The Case of Debt Sustainability in Brazil
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/556325773018
Luiz de Mello
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de Mello, L. (2005), “Estimating a Fiscal Reaction Function: The Case of Debt Sustainability in Brazil”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 423, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/556325773018.
