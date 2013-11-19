Skip to main content
Environmental Policies and Productivity Growth

A Critical Review of Empirical Findings
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3w725lhgf6-en
Authors
Tomasz Koźluk, Vera Zipperer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Koźluk, T. and V. Zipperer (2013), “Environmental Policies and Productivity Growth: A Critical Review of Empirical Findings”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1096, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3w725lhgf6-en.
