Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Environmental Indicators for Agriculture

Vol. 1: Concepts and Framework Vol. 2: Issues and Design -- "The York Workshop"
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173750-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1999), Environmental Indicators for Agriculture: Vol. 1: Concepts and Framework Vol. 2: Issues and Design -- "The York Workshop", OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173750-en.
Go to top