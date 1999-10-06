This book, the result of the OECD York Workshop in the United Kingdom attended by some of the leading experts in the field, examines two key aspects of developing environmental indicators for agriculture. One discusses the identification and design of suitable indicators, the methodology to be used in their measurement and issues relating to interpretation. The other looks at how governments and other users would use indicators for policy purposes.
Environmental Indicators for Agriculture
Vol. 1: Concepts and Framework Vol. 2: Issues and Design -- "The York Workshop"