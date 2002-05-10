This paper reviews some general strategies used by OECD Member countries when assessing exposure in the context of risk assessments for existing industrial chemicals. It is intended as an initial overview, not as a comprehensive review. Strategies for source assessment, one of the elements of environmental exposure assessment, are in particular not fully described.
Environmental Exposure Assessment Strategies for Existing Industrial Chemicals in OECD Member Countries
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
22 November 2022
