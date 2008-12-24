Entrepreneurship Review of Denmark

The Danish economy is small, open and dynamic with a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises. Start-up rates in Denmark have increased steadily in recent years and are high in international comparison. The overall importance of high growth firms is increasing but remains below the level of some other countries. This has stimulated the Danish government to put forward ambitious objectives for entrepreneurship in general and high growth start-ups specifically in the Globalisation Strategy in 2006. Accordingly the funds and infrastructure available for the support of young enterprises with high growth potential has increased substantially....