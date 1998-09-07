Enhancing the Role of Competition in the Regulation of Banks 

The OECD Competition Committee the role of competition in the regulation of banks in February 1998. This document includes an executive summary and submissions from Australia, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.