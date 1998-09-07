The OECD Competition Committee the role of competition in the regulation of banks in February 1998. This document includes an executive summary and submissions from Australia, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Enhancing the Role of Competition in the Regulation of Banks
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024