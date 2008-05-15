Skip to main content
Enhancing the Globalisation of Korea

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241606341724
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Taesik Yoon
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and T. Yoon (2008), “Enhancing the Globalisation of Korea”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 614, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241606341724.
