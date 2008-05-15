Globalisation through foreign direct investment (FDI), international trade and international movements of labour is a key force driving economic growth. Although Korea has become more integrated in the world economy over the past decade, it still ranks low in terms of import penetration, the stock of inward FDI relative to GDP and foreign workers as a share of the labour force. A number of policy reforms would help Korea make greater use of goods, services, capital and human resources from abroad: i) reducing barriers to FDI, including foreign ownership limits in some sectors; ii) focusing on attracting FDI by improving the business and living environment rather than through special zone schemes; iii) reducing import barriers, particularly in agriculture, through multilateral trade negotiations and WTO-consistent regional trade agreements; iv) relaxing product market regulations, notably in services; and v) easing controls on and facilitating the inflow of both low and high-skilled workers.
Enhancing the Globalisation of Korea
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024