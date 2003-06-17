Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the Effectiveness of Public Spending in Finland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/087257864247
Authors
Philip Hemmings, David Turner, Seija Parviainen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hemmings, P., D. Turner and S. Parviainen (2003), “Enhancing the Effectiveness of Public Spending in Finland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 358, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/087257864247.
Go to top