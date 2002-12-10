Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the Effectiveness of Public Expenditure in Sweden

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/706857274877
Authors
Deborah Roseveare
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Roseveare, D. (2002), “Enhancing the Effectiveness of Public Expenditure in Sweden”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 345, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/706857274877.
Go to top