Enhancing public sector efficiency and effectiveness in the Czech Republic

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/37ac46c4-en
Authors
Christine Lewis, Falilou Fall
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lewis, C. and F. Fall (2017), “Enhancing public sector efficiency and effectiveness in the Czech Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1363, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/37ac46c4-en.
