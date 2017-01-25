Spending on public administration itself is relatively low and so are indicators of its performance. Challenges include wastage in public procurement, insufficient management of the investment cycle and high levels of staff turnover. This paper considers ways of building on recent reforms, including better procedures for EU-financed projects and the new Civil Service Act, to raise the efficiency and effectiveness of the public sector. Performance monitoring is underused but could help drive improvements in service delivery. The structure of local government, which includes over 6 200 municipalities, exacerbates the challenges of the public administration by complicating co-ordination and stretching capacity. Accordingly, the second part of the paper focuses on ways of improving the efficiency and quality of public service delivery and realising greater benefits from decentralisation.
Enhancing public sector efficiency and effectiveness in the Czech Republic
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
1 February 2024
-
15 December 2023