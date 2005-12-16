The OECD Competition Committee debated Enhancing Beneficial Competition in the Health Professions in October 2004. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Denmark, the European Commission, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.