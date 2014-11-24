This booklet highlights key lessons learned on engaging with the public based on DAC members’ practices as documented in peer reviews, DevCom’s reports and publications and wider work from across the OECD. It includes examples from DAC members’ experiences and sketches out challenges they continue to face as they move toward more strategic, effective and innovative engagement with citizens and taxpayers on development co-operation.
Engaging with the Public
Twelve Lessons from DAC Peer Reviews
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Abstract
