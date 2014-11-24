Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Engaging with the Public

Twelve Lessons from DAC Peer Reviews
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264226739-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), Engaging with the Public: Twelve Lessons from DAC Peer Reviews, OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264226739-en.
Go to top