Over the past few years, most Asian jurisdictions have substantially revamped their laws, regulations and other corporate governance norms. However, enforcement remains a significant challenge and “an unfinished agenda”. This publication offers a unique snapshot of how corporate governance is being enforced in Asia. It provides policy makers, judges, investors, board members and stakeholders with cases studies and analysis that illustrate how regulators deal with enforcement in practice.
Enforcement of Corporate Governance in Asia
The Unfinished Agenda
Corporate Governance in Emerging Markets