Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Sweden 2008

2

2

Sweden is one of the leading IEA countries in the use of renewable energy. As Sweden plans to further increase the use of renewable energy, it is crucial that these supplies are produced and used in the most sustainable manner for the environment and the economy as a whole. With regard to COemissions, more can be done in all sectors, but as transport is the largest polluter and its emissions are increasing, it is the logical focus for Sweden’s efforts to reduce emissions further. This is a significant challenge. Nuclear provides almost half of the electricity in Sweden, at a low cost and without COemissions. But the future of nuclear power in the national power mix is still uncertain, and Sweden will need to resolve the ambiguity about the future of nuclear power in the country.

This review analyses the energy challenges facing Sweden and provides critiques and recommendations for further policy improvements. It is intended to provide input to Swedish energy policy makers to help them identify a path towards a more sustainable energy future.