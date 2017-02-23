Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Poland 2016

Coal dominates the power sector of Poland, where it is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions as well as a major employer. Whether coal continues to fuel the economy over the longer term will be one of the central issues addressed in an update to Poland’s long-term energy strategy, which is expected in 2017.

The country’s new energy plan will prioritise long-term energy security, placing a strong emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, increasing energy efficiency and decarbonising the transport system. Nuclear power could play a significant role in the country’s energy supply. While the country has experienced strong growth in renewable energy over the past decade, the future looks uncertain.

Given these possible changes, the new energy strategy will require significant investments to reduce the share of carbon-intensive power plants and increase the share of low-carbon energy. While Polish energy infrastructure has been modernised, further investments are needed to strengthen integration with neighbouring markets.

In this context, this latest IEA review of the energy policies of Poland examines the present landscape and makes recommendations for further improvements – recommendations that are intended to guide the country towards a more secure and sustainable energy future.