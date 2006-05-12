Energy Policies of IEA Countries: New Zealand 2006

This energy policy review of New Zealand offers a comprehensive analysis of the country’s energy sector, evaluating its strengths and weaknesses across the fuel mix, as well as looking at broader issues such as energy efficiency, environmental performance and technology research and development. It also includes policy critiques and recommendations, drawing on experience across IEA member countries.

The review finds that New Zealand faces some serious energy sector challenges. Natural gas production from the major Maui field is rapidly declining. New domestic resources must be found or an import capability developed and imports secured to assure long-term energy security. At the same time, New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions are rising: the most recent estimates put them at 21% above their Kyoto target over the first commitment period. Nevertheless, New Zealand's considered and proactive approach will serve it well in facing these challenges.