An in-depth look at the energy challenges facing Germany, this book addresses such issues as the phasing out of nuclear power, levelling the playing field for competition in the gas and electricity industries, improved regulation, and environment policies that are working at cross-purposes.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Germany 2007
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
