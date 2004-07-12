Energy Policies of IEA Countries: France 2004

The International Energy Agency's comprehensive review of France's energy policies and programmes for 2004. It finds that French energy policy – traditionally characterised by centralisation and strong government involvement – has been largely successful in achieving energy security, environmental protection and economic efficiency. The country must now adapt to a changing European energy context in which competition and an increased international scope will play important roles. Note : Les “Conclusions et recommandations-Synthèse” (9 pages) sont en français dans la publication.