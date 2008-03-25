This book takes an in-depth look at Finland’s energy policy today and, through comparisons with good examples in other IEA countries, provides critiques and recommendations for improvements to guide the country towards a sustainable energy future. While the review provides comprehensive coverage of all topics, this thematic report highlights energy efficiency and energy R&D.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Finland 2007
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
