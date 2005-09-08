Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Czech Republic 2005

This is the International Energy Agency's 2005 review of the Czech Republic's energy policies and programmes. It systematically examines general energy policy, energy and the environment, and energy demand and end-use efficiency. It examines developments and prospects for each of the major sources of energy including oil, coal, natural gas, and renewables as well as for electricity, nuclear power, and co-generation. It also reviews developments in energy RD&D. Key recommendations include pursuing greater energy efficiency and emissions reductions and reinforcing the strength and independence of energy regulation.