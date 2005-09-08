This is the International Energy Agency's 2005 review of the Czech Republic's energy policies and programmes. It systematically examines general energy policy, energy and the environment, and energy demand and end-use efficiency. It examines developments and prospects for each of the major sources of energy including oil, coal, natural gas, and renewables as well as for electricity, nuclear power, and co-generation. It also reviews developments in energy RD&D. Key recommendations include pursuing greater energy efficiency and emissions reductions and reinforcing the strength and independence of energy regulation.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Czech Republic 2005
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
4 October 2019
-
17 September 2019
-
20 June 2019
-
19 April 2019
-
19 April 2019
-
1 November 2018
-
12 October 2018
-
13 August 2018
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
1 February 2024
-
15 December 2023