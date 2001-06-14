Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Poland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/148456178784
Authors
Grzegorz Peszko, Patrick Lenain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Peszko, G. and P. Lenain (2001), “Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Poland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 299, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/148456178784.
Go to top