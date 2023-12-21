Skip to main content
Employment dynamics across firms during COVID-19

The role of job retention schemes
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/33388537-en
Authors
Sara Calligaris, Gabriele Ciminelli, Hélia Costa, Chiara Criscuolo, Lilas Demmou, Isabelle Desnoyers-James, Guido Franco, Rudy Verlhac
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Calligaris, S. et al. (2023), “Employment dynamics across firms during COVID-19: The role of job retention schemes”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1788, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/33388537-en.
