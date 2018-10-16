Skip to main content
Effective operation of competitive research funding systems

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2ae8c0dc-en
OECD
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
OECD (2018), “Effective operation of competitive research funding systems”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2ae8c0dc-en.
