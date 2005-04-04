Skip to main content
Education Attainment in Brazil

The Experience of FUNDEF
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/556807485718
Luiz de Mello, Mombert Hoppe
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de Mello, L. and M. Hoppe (2005), “Education Attainment in Brazil: The Experience of FUNDEF”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 424, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/556807485718.
