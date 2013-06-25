Education at a Glance 2013

Education at a Glance: OECD Indicators is the authoritative source for accurate and relevant information on the state of education around the world. It provides data on the structure, finances, and performance of education systems in more than 40 countries, including OECD members and G20 partners.



Featuring more than 100 charts, 200 tables, and over 100 000 figures, Education at a Glance provides key information on the ouput of educational institutions; the impact of learning across countries; the financial and human resources invested in education; access, participation and progression in education; and the learning environment and organisation of schools.



In the 2013 edition, new material includes:

More recent data on the economic crisis, showing that education remains the best protection against unemployment;

More detailed data on programme orientation (general versus vocational) in secondary and tertiary education;

An analysis of how work status (full-time, part-time, involuntary part-time) is related to individuals’ level of education;

A review of the relationship between fields of education and tuition fees, unemployment rates and earnings premiums;

An indicator showing how many of the students who enter a tertiary programme ultimately graduate from it;

An indicator on the relationship between educational attainment and two health-related concerns, obesity and smoking; and

Trend data covering the years 1995 to 2010-11 for all the key indicators.



The Excel™ spreadsheets used to create the tables and charts in Education at a Glance are available via the StatLinks provided throughout the publication.