- Among 25-34 year-olds, more women than men hold a tertiary qualification in 33 of the 36 countries for which data are comparable.
- Gender differences still exist in certain fields, with more men studying science, computing and engineering, and with women dominating education and health and welfare.
- Despite their higher educational attainment, young women still have lower employment rates than men, although the gender gap is much narrower for tertiary educated young women than for those with lower educational attainment.
- Women with tertiary education earn about three-quarters of their male peers’ earnings.
- Some of this may be due to the under-representation of women at the highest levels of tertiary education, as well as in some fields of education, which are highly rewarded by the labour market.
Education and employment
What are the gender differences?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
Working paper26 January 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
-
14 November 2023