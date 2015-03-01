Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Education and employment

What are the gender differences?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4q17gg540-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Indicators in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), “Education and employment: What are the gender differences?”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4q17gg540-en.
Go to top