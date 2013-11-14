The Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India 2014: Beyond the Middle-Income Trap presents a medium-term (five year) economic outlook for Emerging Asia, a specific focus on the middle-income trap and an assessment of national structural policy reforms and medium-term development plans. The report highlights the fact that economies in the region will remain resilient in the next five years, supported by the growing strength of domestic demand. It also calls for greater efforts in the push for further economic integration in ASEAN, in particular in the areas of human capital development and poverty.
Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India 2014
Beyond the Middle-Income Trap
Report
Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India
Abstract
