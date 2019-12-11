Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India 2020

Rethinking Education for the Digital Era
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1ba6cde0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India 2020: Rethinking Education for the Digital Era, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1ba6cde0-en.
Go to top